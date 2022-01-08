Lookman Provides Two Assists As Leicester Thrash Watford 

Ademola Lookman got two assists as Leicester City thrashed struggling Watford 4-1, in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The Hornets were without top striker Emmanuel Dennis, who had a slight injury.

Lookman set up Leicester’s second and third goals scored by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes respectively.

He sent a through ball to Maddison who dinked the ball over the keeper to put Leicester 2-0 ahead on 25 minutes.

Then he had a hand in he Foxes’ third which made it 3-1 on 54 minutes. Lookman won the ball, held it up and then combined with Maddison to start the attack.

He then sent an inch perfect through ball to Barnes who calmly finished.

His assist for the season in all competitions this campaign is now three for the FA Cup holders.

