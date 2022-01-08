‘Super Eagles Ready To Take On Egypt’ –Musa

Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa has revealed that the team is battle ready to take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in Group D opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on January 11.

Musa stated that this in an interview with the Super Eagles Media Officer after the team’s training session on Saturday at the VSTS-Annex OF Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Recall that the Nigerian international netted a goal in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Cotonsports on Friday in a practice match.

“It was good as you can see. Yesterday we had training and today, we had another training. All I can say is that we are ready for the first game against Egypt. Thank God the other players we are expecting is in camp this morning and we are still expecting Collins.

“Definitely I talk to the players because we know what is important. This tournament we know if we can win it, it’s going to be a big impact to our own country and family too.

“So we are all ready and we know what we can do. If…