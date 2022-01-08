Why Salah May Reject Contract Extension At Liverpool

Arsenal hero Robert Pires can see Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool.

Salah’s current Liverpool deal will have just 12 months left to run on it come the end of this season meaning the Reds are rapidly approaching the ‘extend or sell’ stage of his Anfield stay.

“The current world’s best in my eyes is PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, but two Premier League stars come right after, Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool ‘s Mohamed Salah,” Pires said on Egyptian TV.

Salah has previously expressed an interest in playing for one of Spain’s two biggest sides and Pires has insisted the ball is firmly in the 29-year-old’s court given he could walk into any side in world football.

“Mohamed Salah’s future depends on what he wants, whether he continues with Liverpool or goes for new experience, it’s up to him,” Pires added.

“Between Barcelona and Real Madrid, and considering the player’s qualities, I think Salah would perform better with Barca, his communication with…