Why Sudan Can Qualify For Knockout Round

Sudan’s coach Burhan Tia has given reasons why he feels his side can progress into the round of 16 at this year’s AFCON.

Sudan will have their work cut out when the AFCON commence in Cameroon, as they are drawn in Group D with African heavyweights Nigeria, Egypt and Guinea-Bissau.

Tia, who took over the team from French Hubert Velud following his sack early last month, told Cafonline.com that although his team is young, they are very hungry and have a huge desire to perform.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: UPDATE – Ebuehi Joins Super Eagles Teammates In Garoua, 26 Players Now In Camp

He made it clear that although they are placed in a strong group, with good preparation they can qualify for the next round.

“There is nothing impossible in football. The group might be strong, but with good preparations and concentration we will be able to make it to the knockout stage.

“Our team is young, and we are building for the future. The spirit, ambition and motivation will be our strong…