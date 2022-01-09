7 Debutants Who Can Be Key To Super Eagles’ Success At AFCON 2021

Super Eagles are looking to compete like a potential champions when the AFCON 2021 – the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations gets underway in Cameroon from Sunday, January 9 2022. The Nigerian squad led by a stopgap coach, Austine Eguavoen, boasts a mix of AFCON veterans and young debutants in the Africa’s topmost football showpiece..

In this piece Completesports.com‘s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN highlights seven Super Eagles’ AFCON debutants who can lit up the tournament with their skills and help the three-time champions’ to their fourth title.

Chidera EJUKE

No doubt, one of the revelations or discoveries of 2021, Chidera Ejuke’s mesmerizing skills, vision, and ability to take on opponents will catch the AFCON 2021 watchers’ eyes.

Ejuke who was ranked as the third-best dribbler in the world, according to CIES Football Observatory in November, 2021, didn’t come as a surprise as he is known for his quick feet, a quality that enables him to move past opponents’ defences like a hot…