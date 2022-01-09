Awoniyi, Umar Must Utilise Every Chance At AFCON 2021 –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has urged the Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq Umar to fully utilize every opportunity given to them ahead of the team’s opening Group D game against Egypt in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both players are expected to lead the Super Eagles attack in the absence of Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo, who have been prevented by their clubs to play in Cameroon.

The three-time AFCON champions will face the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11 before tackling Guinea-Bissau and Sudan respectively.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that Awoniyi and Umar has what it takes o deliver the goals for Nigeria.

“It is so sad that the duo of Osimhen and Ighalo will not be playing at AFCON 2021. However, I am very optimistic that this opportunity will now fall on the shoulders of Awoniyi and Umar to score the goals for the Super Eagles.

“There is no better time that this tournament that truly claim a shirt in the…