Cameroon Fans Want Super Eagles, Indomitable Lions Final

Football fans in Cameroon are looking forward to facing perennial rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles are two of Africa’s biggest football teams and are among the favourites to win the competition.

Cameroon won the title when Nigeria co-hosted the competition with Ghana in 2020 edging out the Super Eagles 4-3 on penalties in the final.

The Super Eagles have won the last two competitive meetings between both teams, beating the Indomitable Lions at the quarter-final stage in Tunisia 2004 and second round at the last edition in Egypt.

“I want Cameroon to play Nigeria, the Super Eagles in the final. It will be an interesting game. The Super Eagles beat us in 2019 and it was painful. It will be great get to get revenge this time around,” a female football fan Sandra Boris told Completesports.com.

