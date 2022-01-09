Complete Sports Flies Into Cameroon Aboard Air Peace For AFCON 2021

Complete Sports has arrived in Cameroon for the live coverage of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations tagged Cameroon 2021.

Air Peace – Africa’s top airliner, made Complete Sports’ ‘peace’ their ‘goal’ and flew our indefatigable reporter , Adeboye Amosu, from Lagos to Douala on Saturday January 8 ahead of Sunday’s kick off of Cameroon 2021 AFCON. Amosu’s next destination is Garoua. Super Eagles will play all their Group D matches at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

AFCON 2021 is finally here after suffering postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Complete Sports is part of the world media that have defied the threats of covid-19, with strict compliance to the official protocols and the special grace of God, to be on the ground for an authoritative coverage of the tournament.

As usual , stay connected on www.completesports.com and book your copies of Complete Sports