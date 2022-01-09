Countinho Will Transform Aston Villa For Good

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is excited by their signing of Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The pair formed a great relationship during two years playing together at Liverpool, where Gerrard saw the 29-year-old’s qualities firsthand.

He said: “Sixty three caps for Brazil, a serial winner, played for Barcelona, was incredible at Liverpool.

“I can understand why a lot of supporters up and down the country are speaking about him. I don’t think you get a nickname as a Magician if you’re not a special footballer, Gerrard told TribalFootball.

“He’s someone I’ve got an incredible amount of respect for.”

Coutinho has a glittering CV that boasts domestic trophies in four countries, a Champions League winners medal and a Copa America title for Brazil.

The playmaker racked up 152 Premier League games during his time at Liverpool, scoring 41 goals and recording 35 assists, and Gerrard says his…