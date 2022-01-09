‘COVID-19 Affected Teams To Play With Only 11 Players‘

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stated that countries suffering coronavirus outbreaks will have to play their AFCON matches even if they have only 11 players available.

CAF stated this in a statement released on their official website.

According to the continent’s football governing body, matches will proceed even if none of the 11 players is a goalkeeper and any country unable to fulfill a fixture will forfeit the game by a 2-0 scoreline.

This guideline became necessary no thanks to several nations reported coronavirus cases before the tournament starts on Sunday.

CAF explained that in “exceptional cases” the tournament’s organising committee “will take the appropriate decision”.

Also, CAF announced that five substitutions will be applied at this year’s AFCON.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: Salah Gets Special Boots From Adidas Ahead Nigeria Vs Egypt

This year’s AFCON will kick off today (Sunday) between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

CAF’s…