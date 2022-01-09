Eagles Will Cage Salah, Others –Ekong

Ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has assured that the team has what it takes to stop Egypt star man, Mohamed Salah from causing any havoc.

Ekong stated this in an interview with BBC Sports, where he said that they have mapped out strategy on how to cage the Liverpool forward and other dangerous players from scoring.

Recall that the two teams will face each other on January 11, in a game that could potential determines who top the Group.

“I hope he stays as far away from us and our goal as possible,” said Troost-Ekong.

“This season he’s obviously been on fire and we all know how good he is, but at the same time I’m very confident in our team.”

He also hit out at those undermining the coverage of the bi-annual tournament.

Troost-Ekong, who has been at Watford since September 2020, said he hoped the Africa Cup of Nations would get the coverage it deserves this year and shed light on the quality of the…