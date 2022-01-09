Guinea-Bissau Ravaged By Coronavirus Ahead AFCON opener

It is not the best of times for Super Eagles 2021 AFCON Group D opponent Guinea-Bissau, no thanks to the high numbers of positive coronavirus cases in their camp,Completesports.com reports.

This is according to a statement released by the Football Federation of Guinea-Bissau (FFGB) on their official Facebook page on Saturday.

The FFGB stated that according to the report sent to the national team’s medical crew, the number of positive infections increased to 10 among players and officials.

Also, the football body said the result of seven more persons tested is still being expected.

Guinea-Bissau will start their campaign at this year’s AFCON against Sudan on Tuesday in Garoua.

Their last group game is against the Eagles on January 19.

They made their AFCON debut at the 2017 edition hosted by Gabon, where they crashed out at the group stage.

Their second appearance was at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt which saw…