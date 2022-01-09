Ibrahimovic Equals Ronaldo’s Goal Feat As Milan Thrash Venezia

Nigerian striker David Okereke was in action but suffered heavy home loss, as AC Milan thrashed 10-man Venezia 3-0 to move to the top of the log.

Zlatan Ibrahimović was on target while Theo Hernandez bagged a brace for Milan for the comfortable win.

For Ibrahimovic, who opened the scoring barely two minutes on the clock, equalled a mark set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: ‘COVID-19 Affected Teams To Play With Only 11 Players‘ —CAF

It was the 80th team Ibrahimovic has scored against in the top five European leagues.

Ibrahimović and Ronaldo — who did so against Burnley on December 30 last year — are the only players to reach that milestone since 2000.

Okereke has scored four goals in 16 league appearances for Venezia but has not scored in his last four games.

Venezia have now lost back-to-back games and are winless in their last three fixtures (two defeats And one draw).

And for Milan, it is a third straight victory which saw them climb to the…