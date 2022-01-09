Lekki Club Quarterly Retreat Fever Grips Scrabble Community

With barely a week into the new year, scrabble players are scrambling to Lagos for the first Lekki Club Quarterly Retreat scheduled to hold this Saturday.

The one-day event has witnessed a huge turnout as about 120 players have began to converge on the Peninsula for the scrabble feast.

Top-class players including Olatunde Oduwole, Wellington Jighere as well as last year’s winner one of the Retreat Emmanuel Umujose would jostle for the 200, 000 naira prize-money on offer.

Observers have also commended the leadership of the club led by the captain, Ebikeme Adowei for it’s organisational prowess in scrabble competition.

Apart from the various cash prizes for different categories on the table, the Lekki Scrabble Club Quarterly Retreat would be the first competition where the new Collins Dictionary would be used following the official removal of a total of 419 words by the world body World English Speaking Players Association (WESPA).

The words were deleted from the scrabble…