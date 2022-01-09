Lower Division Side Nottingham Forest Dump Arsenal Out Of FA Cup

Championship side Nottingham Forest knocked

Arsenal out in the third round of the FA Cup, as substitute Lewis Grabban came off the bench to fire home a deserved winner and seal a huge 1-0 victory.

Fifteen minutes after coming on as a substitute, Grabban tapped home a cross with seven minutes remaining to set up a fourth round clash with holders Leicester City.

Arsenal have now been knocked out at the third round stage of the FA Cup for just the second time in their last 25 seasons.

And Forest was the last team to knock them out this early in a 4-2 win in the 2017/18 campaign.

In the opening stages, Ben White cut in from the right side and tested the waters early with an early shot, but his effort went wide of the post.

Shortly after, Rob Holding fired an audacious volley wide as the visitors pushed for the opener.

But Forest responded with a spell of possession of their own to rile up the City Ground fans.

Eddie Nketiah, whose future remains unresolved with his contract expiring…