Mendy, Koulibaly Test Positive For Coronavirus

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has submitted a positive test for Covid, according to Senegalese media outlet Taggat.

Mendy, 29, has tested positive just days before Senegal kicks off their campaign at the AFCON on Monday with Zimbabwe in Group B.

According to the report, it appears now to be an outbreak in the Senegal team, with nine players self-isolating in total.

It’s not clear how long Mendy will be isolating for. His absence might affect Senegal’s chances at the AFCON – which means he could be back in England earlier than expected.

Also, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and another Senegalese star Famara Diedhiou tested positive for the virus.

Koulibaly’s Nigerian teammate Victor Osimhen had to be left out of this year’s AFCON after testing positive for COVID-19.

His participation at the tournament was already in doubt after he suffered a facial injury during Napoli and Inter Serie A game.

