My Creativity, Passing Game Will Come Handy For Eagles At AFCON 2021

Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali has expressed his readiness to contribute his quota to the success of the team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nwakali made this known in a chat with Super Eagles media officer, where he revealed that the players are in confidence mood to make Nigeria proud in Cameroon.

The SD Huesca midfielder, who is expected to play a huge part in the team, also stated that he will bring his creativity and passing quality to the Super Eagles at the bi-annual tournament if called upon by the team interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen.

“It has been been good mingling with the Super Eagles players, training with them off and on the pitch, they have been good guys all round. It has been good even he’s my room mate (Chukwueze). We played in the same academy back in Umahia. We played in the Uner-17, Under-20 and few games in the Under-23. But then it has been good between me and Chukwueze.

“Well, I remember playing under coach Amueneke at the…