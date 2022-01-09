NPFL Roundup: Enyimba Back To Winning Ways After Pipping 3SC; Remo Beat Plateau To Extend Lead

Enyimba returned to winning ways after edging visiting Shooting Stars of Ibadan 1-0, in the fifth round of fixtures of the NPFL on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Going into the game, Enyimba has suffered back-to-back defeats to Rivers United and Kano Pillars.

But the coach Finidi George-tutored side ended the run thanks to the hardfought win.

After being frustrated for most part of the game, Enyimba finally found the breakthrough on 86 minutes after a Godwin Emmanuel tap in.

The win took Enyimba to third on nine points after five games played in the league standing.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars took advantage of Rivers United draw away to Niger Tornadoes as they beat Plateau United 1-0.

Remo move two points clear of Rivers United as they now on 11 points in the league table.

Adedayo Olamilekan emerged the hero for Remo after netting what proved to be the winner with a beautiful header on 56…