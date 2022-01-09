Rangnick Not Responsible For Man United Struggle –Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says the players must take responsibility for their struggles this season.

Maguire has admitted that United’s players must take the blame for the crisis that has engulfed Old Trafford – not beleaguered boss Ralf Rangnick.

Maguire told club’s website: “He (Rangnick) has made an impact – we win together and lose together. The manager is there to set us up tactically, which we absolutely take on board. His detail and preparation is enormous. We’ve got full respect and trust in his methods.

“Yes, it’s difficult when the coaching team changes mid-season, like it does at loads of clubs. But I will say it again: it’s down to us as players. The quality and leaders are in the team to ensure we finish the season in the top four and with a trophy.”

Maguire insists that Rangnick is not the problem by issuing a passionate defence of the German and his backroom staff.

He said: “We listen to him (Rangnick) and his staff and…