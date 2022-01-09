Real Madrid Deserves To Be Top Of La Liga Table –Alaba

Real Madrid defender David Alaba was delighted with their 4-1 win against Valencia.

Real Madrid currently sit top of the LaLiga table.

“We wanted to win this game and take the three points, especially after this week. We feel very confident after this. We’re where we deserve to be and where we have to be.

“Our goal is to win the league and to do so we try and win every game.”

On goalscorers Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, Alaba also said: “They’re both hugely important for us. Not just today but over the last few months these two players have shown themselves to be big players for us.

“They’ve demonstrated how professional they are, how they live for the game and I’ve seen how hard they work day in day out, in particular how Vini Jr. has come on. You can see all of it reflected on the pitch.

“We know we always have to work as a team and we try to help Vini Jr., but above all we try and play as a unit.”

