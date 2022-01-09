Salah Gets Special Boots From Adidas Ahead Nigeria Vs Egypt

Mohamed Salah has been handed a special signature boots by kit sponsors Adidas ahead of the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Salah will first wear the special boots when Egypt open their campaign against the Super Eagles on Tuesday in Garoua.

The 29-year-old Liverpool star has netted 43 goals in 73 matches, six goals more than his closest rival Mohamed Aboutreika, is targeting 69 goals for the seven-time AFCON champions.

Also Read: Burkina Faso Target First Ever AFCON Win Vs Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions

The price of the signature boots, inspired by the boots won by Lionel Messi at the 2014 World Cup, will go for about £220.

In the meantime, Salah who is the most expensive player at the AFCON, with a transfer value of Є113m has made the three-man short list for the FIFA Best Award.

He will contest for the award with the pair of Messi and current holder of the award Robert Lewandowski.

He currently leads the Premier League top scorers chart with 16 goals.

Fastest Paying Betting Site…