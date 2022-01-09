SWAN Endorses IGP Annual National Youth Football Championship – Damaturu 2022

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has promised to give maximum support to the 1st Annual IGP National Under-20 Male Youth Football Championship, Damaturu 2022.

The championship is being organized in collaboration with the Yobe State Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development.

The meet will see the military and the civil populace football teams like; Nigerian Police, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service, Yobe Road Traffic Agency (YOROTA), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Custom, Football Academies and Local Government Area teams from 24 states of the federation.

The championship is aimed at promoting peace, unity, insurgency trauma recovery, meaningful engagement and identification of hidden football talents in the country.

The African Youth Sports Federation has over 35 National and International programmes as well as over 100,000 participants per your.

Also, during the halftime of the…