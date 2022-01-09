Why It’s Best To Bet On AFCON On 1xBit

Come January 9, 2022, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) will finally kick off. Despite the cancellations and obstacles that faced the event, the 33rd edition is happening in Cameroon and is set to be the most exciting experience ever!

Passionate fans and punters are getting ready to place bets on the AFCON games. This is possible in Nigeria as sports betting is legal in the country. Online sports betting is regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. However, the question is who are the leading contenders to win AFCON 2021? Can Nigeria take the prestigious trophy back home?

Having won the trophy three times, Nigeria has been grouped with seven-time winner, Egypt. The clash between Nigeria and Egypt is one of the most anticipated first-round matches of the group stage.

Algeria, the defending champions of the competition, start their journey with Sierra Leone on January 11, 2022. Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez will lead the Algerian Fennecs in the quest for victory…