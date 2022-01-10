AFCON 2021: Morocco Leave It Late To Seal Win Vs Ghana As Guinea Overcome Malawi

Morocco got their AFCON 2021 campaign off to the best start, after a late Sofiane Boufal’s late strike earned them a 1-0 win against Ghana

Boufal’s 82nd-minute strike helped Morocco to a narrow win over Group C rivals Ghana in their AFCON opener.

The former Southampton winger pounced on to a loose ball before hammering his effort into the far corner.

It was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise uneventful game served up by both teams.

Ghana must now regroup and hope to bounce back from the opening day setback when they take on Gabon on Friday.

For Morocco, they could seal qualification into the round of 16 when they face Comoros on the same day.

And in Group B, Guinea edged Malawi 1-0 thanks to Issiaga Sylla’s first half goal.

Guinea punished a wasteful Malawi side when Sylla struck in the 35th minute after slotting in a low cross from Jose Kante.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright ©…