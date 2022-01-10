Awoniyi Ready To Lead Super Eagles Attack

Taiwo Awoniyi is prepared to lead Nigeria’s hunt for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi is favoured to lead Nigeria’s attack in the absence of Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo.

The Union Berlin of Germany striker said he is ready to take up the responsibility and be the team’s main man in Cameroon.

“My strength is the power I put into my game, the fighting spirit in me, the willingness like you can always go as far as you want to go,” Awoniyi told NFF TV.

“I think that is my own greatest strength as an individual and in terms of football terms.”

“I think my strength is helping my teammates, and when I do all those dirty jobs and all those things, that is when my own finishing aspect will come into play.”

Preparations for the competition have not been the best due to the failure of European clubs to release players on time.



