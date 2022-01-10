Benjamin, Emmanuel Win Coach Ohans Memorial Tennis Tourney

The tennis section of the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos was buzzing with excitement as the inaugural edition of the Coach Ohans Memorial Tennis Clinic/Tournament took center stage.

More than 50 youngsters registered for the clinic which was conducted by tennis coaches trained by the late Coach Ohans as well as those with whom he trained other players before his demise in 2021.

The event which started on Wednesday, 5 January, with a tennis clinic, ended on Saturday, 8 January, with a tennis competition which presented prizes and beautiful trophies to winners in the boys and girls 12 & Unders category.

Every participant got a bag after the clinic but it was the semifinalists and finalists who got even more beautiful gifts and trophies for their efforts.

Jeremiah Benjamin won the boys event to win his first ever tournament having played in a few recently and was joined on the podium by Bright Emmanuel who defeated her sister Justina – a National Youth Games semifinalist –…