Burkina Faso Target First AFCON Win Vs Cameroon

Hosts, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Stallions of Burkina Faso will kick off this year’s Africa Cup of Nation today in Group A inside the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé.

This will be the third time both countries will be meeting in the continental showpiece.

For Burkina Faso they will be looking for a first ever win against Cameroon at the AFCON, when they take to the field in the opening game.

The two country first met in the competition at the 1998 edition which was hosted by Burkina Faso.

And after 90 minutes of football, the Indomitable Lions ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Alphonse Tchami‘s 20th minute strike.

Their next encounter came at the 2017 edition in Gabon which saw both teams settle for a 1-1 draw.

Benjamin Moukandjo gave Cameroon the lead in the 35th minute before Issoufou Dayo drew Burkina Faso level with 15 minutes left in the game.

Aside not beating the Cameroonians…