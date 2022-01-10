‘Eagles Need Good Result Vs Egypt To Fight For AFCON Title’ -NFF Member

Aminu Balele Kurfi, a member of the NFF Technical and Development Sub- Committee, has posited that the Super Eagles must get a good result against seven times winners Egypt in their first AFCON 2021 Group D match on Tuesday as a signal of its ambition to win the title in Cameroun, Completesports.com reports.

Kurfi, who is also the chairman of Katsina State Football Association, said that all that the Super Eagles need to do to win the AFCON is to remain focused and be united all through the tournament.

“Egypt will be tough, but I don’t see them beating the Super Eagles. Worse case scenario is we get a draw. Super Eagles must show the world that they have what it takes to win the AFCON 2021 by playing the Pharaohs hands down and get a result, Kurfi told Completesports.com.

“We know they have Mohammed Salah, but we also have some young and talented players like Sadiq Umar, Awoniyi, Ndidi and a host of others who can score goals that will give us victory. They should worry…