Egypt Coach Queiroz: We Are Ready For Super Eagles Challenge

Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz is looking forward to Tuesday”s clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Pharaohs will face the Super Eagles in Group D’s opening game at the Stade Roumde Adjia, Garoua.

Queiroz expressed his excitement at facing the Super Eagles, who according to him are one of the strongest teams in the competition.

“It’s a great pleasure to face Nigeria in the opening game. We want to face the strongest teams in the tournament,” Queiroz said in his pre-match press conference.

“Nigeria is a very strong team, but we have no objections. It’s always good to compete against football giants.

“We have a lot of players that are competing among themselves for a starting position, and that’s great because we came here to play seven games.

“Our ambition is very simple. Win all the matches,” the Portuguese coach concluded.

The game will mark the ninth clash between Egypt and Nigeria in the AFCON, with the Pharaohs…