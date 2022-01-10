‘I Will Keep Salah Quiet In Super Eagles Vs Pharaohs’

Super Eagles left-back, Zaidu Sanusi, has promised to do everything possible to keep Egypt’s star man, Mohammed Salah, quiet when they clash in the opening match of AFCON 2021 Group D at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua, on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Zaidu told Completesports.com before the Super Eagles departed Abuja for Garoua that he was not scared of the responsibility of marking out the dangerous Mohammed Salah at AFCON 2021.

“I have played against Salah in his Liverpool colors twice this season in the champions league and I am not afraid to play against him again. Thought we lost both legs of UEFA champions League, but I was able to minimize his forays and reduce his influence in the two defeats,” the FC Porto defender told Completesports.com.

“Having played against him, I am confident that we can keep him quiet and stop…