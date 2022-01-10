Liverpool, Tottenham, West Ham Zoom Into Next Round Of FA Cup

Tottenham were 16 minutes away from suffering one of the biggest ever FA Cup upsets, until late goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Harry Winks spared their blushes.

Struggling League One side Morecambe had led for a long period of the third round tie after Anthony O’Connor’s 33rd minutes strike and looked on course for a huge shock victory.

But second half subs, including Kane and Lucas Moura, helped spare Antonio Conte’s side’s blushes to ensure a nervous passage into the fourth round.

In the other game, Liverpool had to come from behind to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury.

The League One side put up a good fight and took the lead at Anfield but they couldn’t quite hold on for a famous upset.

Daniel Udoh scored the opener in front of the travelling Shrews’ fans who must have been dreaming of an almighty shock.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side fired back, with 17-year-old Kaide Gordon restoring parity before Fabinho’s penalty…