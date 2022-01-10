Mane Strikes Late To Give Senegal Maximum Points

Senegal commenced their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a winning note after Sadio Mane scored a late penalty to edge Zimbabwe 1-0 in Monday Group B game.

Senegal almost took the lead within a minute, as Bouna Sarr’s long-range effort was just wide of the near post.

Sadio Mane had the best chance of the first half, making a 30-yard dribble on the far-side touchline, then rounding a Zimbabwe defender, but his shot was tame and it was straight at Petros Mhari.

In the second half, Abdou Diallo came close to scoring for his side, as the centre-back headed over Sarr’s free-kick.

A point was snatched from Zimbabwe right at the very end, when Mane calmly dispatched a dramatic late penalty after Kelvin Madzongwe handled the ball in the box.

Group B’s other two countries Guinea – featuring Mane’s Liverpool teammate Naby Keita – and Malawi also meet on Monday.

