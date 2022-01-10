Missing Ighalo, Osimhen Big Blow For Eagles –Aghahowa

Former Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa has disclosed that the absence of Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen remain a big blow to the Super Eagles at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Aghahowa stated this in an interview with Brila FM, where he expressed disappointment with the absence of the two strikers from the showpiece.

Recall that Ighalo, whose Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab, did not permit his participation in the AFCON 2021, joins fellow striker, Osimhen to miss the competition.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star, who was Nigeria’s top goalscorer at the 2002 African Nations Cup, also noted that the duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq Umar utilise the chance at their disposal in Cameroon.

“It is a blow to the national team that Odion Ighalo could not make it to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. And also the other player (Osimhen) that didn’t make it is also a blow for us.But as it is, we have to make do of what we have at the moment.

“Those players are professionals and they…