Morocco vs Ghana: Atlas Lions Begin Quest For First AFCON Title In Over 45 Years

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on Sunday with hosts the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon securing a 2-1 comeback win against Burkina Faso in Group A.

In the same group Cape Verde also recorded opening day win after pipping Ethiopia 1-0.

The tournament continues on Monday with African heavyweights the Atlas Lions of Morocco taking on the Black Stars of Ghana in the standout fixture for the day.

With their rich history in African football, it is hard to believe that Morocco can only boast of just one AFCON title which was in 1976 in Ethiopia.

Since their triumph more than 45 years ago, they have featured in 15 editions without success.

The last time they came close to winning the title was in 2004 but fell to hosts Tunisia 2-1 in the final.

As for Ghana, who are four-time winners of the continental showpiece, they will hope to be lucky this time after years of heartbreaks.

The Black Stars last tasted success back in 1982 when they beat hosts Libya on penalties but have…