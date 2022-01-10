Osimhen Recovers From Coronavirus Napoli Announced

Napoli have announced that Victor Osimhen has recovered from coronavirus and will return to Italy in the coming hours.

The club confirmed Osimhen’s recovery on their Twitter handle on Sunday.

Osimhen tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of December, so could not return to Naples to undergo medical examination on his cheekbone injury which he had been ruled out for at least three months.

However, he was supposed to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles of Nigeria wearing a protective mask but was eventually not included in the team because of the virus.

The Partenopei have now announced that the 23-year-old has recovered and is on his way to Naples.

“Victor is negative for COVID and will return to Italy in the coming hours,” the Partenopei wrote on Twitter.

The player will undergo medical examinations upon his return to Italy and could be available for Napoli’s…