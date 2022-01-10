Senegal Will Emerge Champions Of AFCON 2021

Senegal striker, Sadio Mane has predicted that the Teranga Lions will emerged champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the Liverpool star netted the winning goal that secured the three points against Zimbabwe on Monday in Group B game.

Mane said this in a video posted on the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) official Instagram account

“I have a special message for my good friends… Naby Keita and Mo Salah,” Mane said.

“Unfortunately, I can’t play against two teams in the final, so I have to play against one.”

“Senegal to win 1-0 in the final. I want to say good luck to all of you, I will see you soon.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…