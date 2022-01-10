Super Eagles Focused On Egypt Game –Awaziem

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem says the team is highly focus on getting a positive result against the Pharaohs of Egypt in Tuesday’s opening Group D game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Awaziem stated this in an interview with the team media officer on Monday after their training exercise.

He noted that the spirit in camp is high and the players are battle ready to challenge the seven-time champions for the maximum points at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

“In the team right now everyone is fully focused and we are few hours away from the kickoff against Egypt. So everyone is focus and concentrating on that game. It’s not going to be an easy game because they have a lot of top players.

“But we are fully ready to battle against them and I know with the help of the coach and the Nigerians, I know we are going to come out with a positive result.

“Honestly, there is a really good positive feeling in the team. The group is a very wonderful group because…