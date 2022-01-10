Super Eagles Must Play ‘Nigerian Football’ To Win AFCON 2021 –Oliseh

In this exclusive interview with Complete Sports’ OLUYEMI OGUNSEYIN and JOSHUA ADEREMI, former Nigerian captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh believes that the Super Eagles can go all the way and win the 2021 African Cup of Nations while also tipping Senegal and Algeria as the other title favourites.

Oliseh has also urges Nigerians to give their full support to the Super Eagles interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, his ex-internatinal teammate and who was only appointed as a stopgap coach on December 12, 2021 following Gernot Rohr’s sacking.

Ahead of the tournament, the Eguavoen-led Eagles despite having a short time to prepare, have been bedeviled with withdrawals due to injuries and clubs failing to release players.

Despite all of these setbacks, Oliseh believes that the Super Eagles can actually triumph in Cameroon while also ruing Victor Osimhen’s absence, describing it as a massive blow.

Exerpts…

Complete Sports: The African Cup of Nations is upon us and…