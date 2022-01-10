Tammy Abraham Convinced Me To Join Roma

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles admits a chat with Tammy Abraham helped convince him about a loan move to Roma.

Maitland-Niles is the third England international in the Giallorossi squad after former Chelsea striker Abraham and ex-Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

“I spoke to Tammy, Tammy’s a great guy. I don’t know Chris like that, but I am sure I will get to know him better now that I am here. Tammy told me what a great club it is and he wanted me to come so much, so we spoke back and forth about it,” he told TribalFootball.

“I decided to come here for myself, for my career and for my future – and to help the team too. So I am here now and I am ready to get to work.”

Maitland-Niles says a call from Roma coach Jose Mourinho was also decisive.

“It’s very big. He’s one of the best managers in the world – if not the best. He’s won numerous titles and he’s just a great person. He speaks the truth, he’s a happy person and he wants to…