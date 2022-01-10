United Advance Into Next Round After Hard-fought Win Vs Villa

Scott McTominay grabbed the only goal as Manchester United pipped Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Monday night.

McTominay headed in Brazilian midfielder Fred’s pinpoint cross from close range inside eight minutes.

Villa almost replied when Ollie Watkins hit the bar in the first half after Victor Lindelof failed to deal with a long cross.

The visitors thought they had levelled through Danny Ings five minutes after the break but VAR ruled it out for a foul on Edinson Cavani in the build up.

United now join the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, holders Leicester City, Chelsea and Everton in the fourth round.

Up next the Red Devils is another home tie against lower division side Middlesbrough in the first week of February.

