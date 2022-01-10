Watford Send Good Luck Message To Troost-Ekong, Okoye 

Watford have sent good luck message to William Troost-Ekong and Maduka Okoye as the Super Eagles get set to open their campaign against Egypt at the 2021 AFCON.

Troost-Ekong and Okoye are expected to be in action when the Eagles take on Pharoahs of Egypt on Tuesday.

Their Nigerian teammate Emmanuel Dennis was not released by Watford, due to claims by the Premier League side that the invitation letter came late.

Also, the Hornets wished their Moroccan stars Adam Masina and Imran Louza all the best ahead of today’s group opener with Ghana.

“Good luck to our Hornets in Africa Cup of Nations action over the coming weeks!” Watford wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, this year’s AFCON kicked off on Sunday with Cameroon and Cape Verde picking up wins.

The Indomitable Lions came from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 and Cape Verde pipped Ethiopia 1-0.

