AFCON 2021: Kanu, Moses Charge Super Eagles Ahead Egypt Clash

Former Nigeria internationals Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Moses have charged the Super Eagles players to go for victory against Egypt.

The Eagles and the Pharoahs will rekindle their AFCON rivalry when they take to the pitch later today in Garoua.

Both teams will be meeting at the continental competition for the ninth time, with the Eagles recording four wins, two defeats and two draws against Egypt.

In their last meeting in Angola 2010, Egypt came from behind to beat tie Eagles 3-1.

And looking forward to the tie today, the former stars urged the coach Austine Eguavoen-led side to go for victory.

Kanu wrote on Twitter:”My country people. Yeah you know what it is. Nigeria v Egypt today. African nations cup. We are supporting the super Eagles. We KAN do this.”

While Moses stated:”Good luck to the Super Eagles today! Make the nation proud, we are all behind you!!”

