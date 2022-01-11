Algeria, Sierra Leone Share The Spoils In Goalless Clash

Algeria began the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title with a goalless draw against a stubborn and spirited Sierra Leone side in Group E.

The Leone Stars had the better first-half openings, with Alhaji Kamara sending two chances narrowly wide.

After the break Algeria forward Yacine Brahimi shot straight at keeper Mohamed Nbalie Kamara, who also tipped a low shot from Riyad Mahrez past the post.

Kamara then denied Ramy Bensebaini and Baghdad Bounedjah in stoppage time.

Former England defender Steven Caulker, who recently switched international allegiance to Sierra Leone, made two crucial blocks to help his side to a clean sheet on their first Nations Cup appearance since 1996.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…