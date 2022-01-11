Amuneke Visits Super Eagles Camp In Garoua

Former Super Eagles winger Emmanuel Amuneke visited the team’s camp in Garoua on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

The 1994 AFCON winner was in buoyant mood as he engaged in talks with head coach Austine Eguaveon, goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu and other members of the technical crew.

The former Barcelona player also watched the team’s training session in the evening.

Amuneke is in Cameroon as a member of the CAF Technical Study Group (TSG).

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon against seven-time champions Egypt Tuesday (today) at the Stade Roumde Adija, Garoua.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

