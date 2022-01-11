Collins Arrives In Garoua Ahead Super Eagles Opener

SC Paderborn of Germany defender Jamilu Collins has arrived Super Eagles camp in Garoua ahead of the team’s opening game against the Pharaohs of Egypt, Completesports.com can confirm.

Collins arrived the team’s camp Monday from his base in Germany.

The left-back’s arrival’s increased the number of players in the team’s camp to 27 players.

This means the only player still being expected is Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker.

Also Read: Algeria Star Mahrez Makes 2021 AFCON Vow

Collins will be making his second appearance at the AFCON after making his debut in Egypt in 2019.

He featured in most of the matches as the Eagles finished in third place.

The Eagles will open their 2021 AFCON campaign against seven-time champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…