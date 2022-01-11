Djokovic Breaks Silence After Winning Court Appeal Over Visa Cancellation

Novak Djokovic spoke out for the first time after winning his court battle.

Earlier on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly has quashed the visa cancellation and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half an hour.

Now the tennis star has thanked everyone for their support and shared his determination to play at the Australian Open.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that,” Djokovic said.

“I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.

“For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

The tennis star still faces the prospect of deportation despite winning the appeal – with immigration minister Alex Hawke considering whether to exercise a personal power of…