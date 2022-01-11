Eguavoen Hails Super Eagles ‘Determination’ In Win Vs Egypt

Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen has hailed his players for their superb display against Egypt in Tuesday night’s Group D clash at the Stade Roumde Adija, Garoua, reports Completesports.com.

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho netted the winning goal as the Super Eagles edged out the Pharaohs 1-0.

“I want to congratulate my players on this sweet victory today. We had our plan for this game and everything was well executed. Coming into this game, we had the believe that we could beat the Egyptians and everything went well for us,” Eguavoen told the media after the game.

“When we assembled the players together, I told them to see me as their brother and not the coach. That is not say that they should take me granted.

”I also don’t call the other coaches assistants, I refer to them as my colleagues. So, we are one family and it reflected in our performance today.

“We all worked hard for this victory today. It’s just one game and we need to keep working…