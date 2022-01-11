Iwobi Is Our Game-Changer’  –Super Eagles Assistant Coach

Nigeria assistant coach Joseph Yobo has described Alex Iwobi as a “game-changer” for the Super Eagles.

The Eagles will take on Egypt in their Group A opener in Garoua later today.

Iwobi is expected play a key role for the Eagles as they aim to win the tournament for a fourth time.

And Yobo, 2013 AFCON winning captain, outlined influential role Iwobi will play for the Eagles.

“Alex is a big, big player for us in the national team,” Yobo told evertonfc.com.

“He trains hard every day – he is our game-changer. When things are hard, he can change things for us.

“He works his socks off and, technically, he is very good.

“He has the skill and the energy to run at players and track back, he can do all that. And he has an eye for goal.

“He is very important for Nigeria and I believe he can be for Everton, too.”

Yobo went on to highlight Iwobi’s adaptability as a key…