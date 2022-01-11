Nigeria 4 – 2 Egypt: Eagles Look To Maintain Dominance Over Pharaohs In AFCON Head-To-Head

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Pharaohs of Egypt will take to the field of Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua, in their AFCON 2021 Group D opener today (Tuesday) with the three points, head-to-head and national pride at stake.

Ahead of the big clash, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI reveals how both teams have fared against each other in their past eight AFCON matches.

Egypt 6-3 Nigeria (AFCON 1963)

Nigeria made her AFCON debut at the 1963 edition held in West African rivals, Ghana.

The Pharaohs of Egypt were Nigeria’s first ever opponent at the AFCON and at that 1963 tournament, the Egyptians triumphed 6-3.

A 4-0 defeat to Sudan in their second group game saw the Nigerian team crash out.

Nigeria 3 – 2 Egypt (AFCON 1976)

Both country’s second meeting at the AFCON was in 1976 in Ethiopia, in the four-team final round.

A brace from the late Haruna Ilerika and a late strike from Mohammed Lawal saw Nigeria beat Egypt 3-2.

At the end of the final round, Nigeria won the…