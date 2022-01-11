Osimhen Describes Eagles Win Vs Egypt As Amazing Performance

Victor Osimhen says the Super Eagles put up an amazing performance against Egypt, in Tuesday’s AFCON 2021 Group D opener.

Iheanacho got the winning with a brilliant volley into the top corner after controlling a headed pass from Joe Aribo.

FIFA Men’s Best Player of the Year nominee Mohamed Salah was a shadow of himself as he was well contained by the Eagles backline.

It was the Eagles’ first AFCON win over Egypt since the 1990 edition held in Algeria.

And Osimhen, who had to be dropped from the squad due to COVID-19, urged the Eagles to build on the win against Egypt.

“Congratulations guys, amazing performance. We continue to build on this momentum.”

Up next for the Eagles is a second Group D clash with Sudan which comes up on Saturday.

